Rising costs delay Scarborough women's refuge construction
- Published
Plans for a women's refuge in Scarborough have been hit by spiralling costs, the council has said.
Planning permission for the safe space was granted in June 2022 but building works have stalled.
Councillors were previously told that the developer, Beyond Housing, was facing "some viability pressures" as a result of increasing costs.
North Yorkshire Council said meeting the housing needs of domestic violence victims was "a priority".
'Shortfall'
Before Scarborough Council was abolished in April, councillors were told the developer would complete the project "in the fullness of time".
The council-owned site for the 10-unit scheme was also sold to the development firm, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North Yorkshire Council's corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said inflationary costs had impacted the scheme.
"We are working with Beyond Housing and Homes England to look at options as to how this shortfall can be met," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.