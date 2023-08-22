Skipton: Police condemn 'upsetting' crematorium theft
Police have hit out at thieves who stole equipment from a crematorium and two sports clubs in the Skipton area.
An ashes urn, lawnmower, strimmer and leaf-blower were taken from Skipton Crematorium on the night of 17 July.
"To steal items which are used to tend to the resting places of loved ones is particularly low," police said.
Lawnmowers were also stolen from Carleton Football Club (between 7 and 10 July) and Bradley Cricket Club (overnight on 15 August).
PC Sharon Leverton, from North Yorkshire Police's Craven Community Safety Hub said: "What's particularly upsetting about this spate of thefts is that these venues all provide valued services to the community, particularly the crematorium."
North Yorkshire Police have urged locals to be vigilant and to secure their gardens and properties.
She said the local team would be patrolling the area to "provide a visible deterrence to thieves".
Residents are advised to "think like a thief" and consider potential security weaknesses for doors and windows.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the force.
