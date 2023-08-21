Tan Hill Inn: Man denies attempted murder in Britain's highest pub
- Published
A man has denied attempting to murder a man at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, Britain's highest pub.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, Richard Bowser, 46, also denied intending to endanger life during the incident on the night of 21 July.
However, Mr Bowser pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm to one man, assaulting two other people and possessing two firearms.
He was remanded in custody for trial on 8 January 2024.
Mr Bowser, of Worchester Place in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, appeared by video link from HMP Hull.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.