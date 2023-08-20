Selby garden waste charging to start
The first paid-for garden waste collections in parts of North Yorkshire will begin at the end of the month.
The introduction of charges in the Selby area comes after North Yorkshire's district council's were abolished in April.
The new North Yorkshire Council said Selby had been the only council to offer a free service.
Residents who opt in will pay £29 until March 2024, as it is being introduced part-way through the year.
North Yorkshire Council's executive member for waste Greg White said the move was "fair for all households".
"Residents in all other areas of North Yorkshire already pay a separate charge, as the former borough and district councils each offered different paid-for services.
"When we compared garden waste charges from other councils, across Yorkshire and Humber, we found our rate to be similar."
He said the amount charged covered the cost of the scheme and the first collections would begin on 28 August.
Residents who pay will receive a licence sticker through the post which should be attached to their green wheelie bin.
Neighbours can share a subscription, but it must be registered to one address and waste will only be collected from that address.
