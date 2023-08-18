Motorcyclist critically injured in Gargrave three-vehicle crash
A motorbiker is in a critical condition after being involved in crash with a car and a truck in North Yorkshire.
Police were called to the scene of the collision on the A65 south of Gargrave at about 08:10 BST on Friday.
The collision involved a Yamaha motorbike, a blue Kia Rio and an orange Ford Ranger pick-up, police said.
The motorbike rider was taken to hospital where he was believed to be in a critical condition, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The stretch of road was closed for some hours, with diversions in place until about 14:20 BST while the emergency services worked at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the drivers of the car and pick-up truck were uninjured and were helping with the investigation.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has footage from the scene, has been asked to contact the North Yorkshire force.
