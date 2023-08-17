York CCTV images appeal over store defibrillator theft
Police have issued CCTV images of three people officers want to speak to following the theft of a defibrillator from a shop in York.
The incident took place at around 20:00 BST on 19 July at the city centre Tesco Express in Piccadilly.
Three people entered the shop and asked for a defibrillator before running away with the equipment, police said.
Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images has been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson said: "We know the quality of the CCTV pictures isn't great, but we are hoping someone will recognise them and get in touch.
"A defibrillator can make the difference between life and death, so we want to find those responsible for taking it and to also to locate where it is."
