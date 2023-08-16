Witness appeal after driver attacked following Skipton collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was left with "substantial" facial injuries when he was attacked by another motorist.
It happened at around 16:40 BST on 4 August after a red Kia and a silver Honda Civic collided on Broughton Road in Skipton, North Yorkshire.
The two drivers were involved in an "altercation" and the Kia driver was taken to hospital, police said.
A man in his 30s was arrested over the incident, officers said.
He was later released under investigation to allow for further inquiries to be carried out, the North Yorkshire force confirmed.
Officers said the Honda driver attacked the Kia driver after a collision between the two cars as the Kia was being driven towards the A59.
The driver of the Honda left the scene before police arrived, officers said.
Anyone with dashcam footage from the scene has been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
