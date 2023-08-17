Plan for new autism school in Harrogate boosted by public support
- Published
Plans for a new school for autistic children are progressing after significant support from the public.
Up to 80 pupils aged between 11 to 19 would attend the £3.5m school planned for the site of the former Woodfield Community Primary in Harrogate.
A public consultation earlier this year showed a clear need for additional provision in the county, the council said.
The target opening date for the school is September 2024.
The consultation found those in support of the school said such a provision was "absolutely necessary" with others stating the site would be "ideal" for providing a safe learning environment.
'Rising demand'
Since 2016, the number of children in North Yorkshire with identified special educational needs and disability (SEND) and a legally-binding education, health and care plan (EHCP) has increased by more than 110%, according to the council.
An additional 350 SEND school places will be required over the next three to five years, the council said.
Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, the authority's executive member for education, learning and skills, said 432 children, with "the primary need of autism", were currently attending special schools in North Yorkshire.
She said: "The new facility would help meet a rising demand for special school places in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and the surrounding area."
The council will look at the proposals at a meeting of its executive board on Tuesday.
