Rachel Daly: Lioness's childhood club tell of pride in their girl
A young girl who would rise to become a Lioness smiles for the camera in her replica England shirt.
At the time, Rachel Daly was playing in mixed sides for Harrogate-based side Killinghall Nomads Juniors FC.
The North Yorkshire club shared the 20-year-old image of Daly ahead of the Women's World Cup semi-final.
Club spokeswoman Mary Beggs-Reid said: "Maybe Rachel knew one day she would be putting on a real shirt."
Ms Beggs-Reid said Daly was about 10 years old when the image was taken at the club's training ground - a stone's throw from her family home.
Both club and town are "immensely proud" of their homegrown talent, she said.
England and Australia are both hoping to make history by reaching the Women's World Cup final for the first time when they meet in Sydney (KO 11:00 BST).
"What she and the rest of the Lionesses have done is absolutely amazing," said Ms Beggs-Reid, who knows the Daly family well. "It's really given hopes and dreams to lots of little girls, especially at our club."
Ms Beggs-Reid said Daly's late father Martyn and brother both played for the club and she would initially "tag along".
But it was not long before she too fell in love with the beautiful game.
Ms Beggs-Reid said a few volunteers who coached Daly remain with the club and remember her as a "talented young girl who loved football."
She recalled: "Rachel played in the mixed teams because there were no girl teams at the time."
Ms Beggs-Reid said she spoke with Daly's mother, Louise, on Tuesday.
"I'm really nervous so I don't know how Louise must be feeling," said Ms Beggs-Reid. "But she's just immensely proud, and so is the whole town."
Ms Beggs-Reid said Daly remains "a massive supporter" of the grassroots club.
"She nourishes the talent that we have, and she invited all the girls to St George's Park when it was the Euros. She still keeps in contact with the club," she said.
In return for her loyalty over the years, the club named its café, Nomads Daly Brew, after their local hero.
Daly has become a household name, winning last season's Golden Boot with 22 goals in 22 Women's Super League games having joined Aston Villa last summer after a decade playing mainly in the United States.
The rise of the Lionesses is having a direct impact at grassroots level, said Ms Beggs-Reid.
"It has made young children believe that they can achieve their dreams," she said. "One day it could be them being a Lioness as well."
Despite admitting to feeling a little jittery, Ms Beggs-Reid said she was "quietly confident" the Lionesses could "go all the way" in the competition.
Whoever wins on Wednesday will face Spain in Sunday's final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Ms Beggs-Reid said: "I asked all the girls and boys at Killinghall Nomads if they had a message for Rachel, and the number one message that came from all the kids was, 'Go for it Lionesses. We believe in you.'
"I really think they stand a good chance. I think this is their time."