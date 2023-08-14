Sherburn in Elmet crash leaves four people seriously injured
Four people were seriously injured after two cars crashed in North Yorkshire, police said.
A black Volkswagen Polo and a silver Land Rover Discovery collided on St John's Lane in Sherburn in Elmet at 14:00 BST on Sunday.
Two women and two men suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. One of the men, who was travelling in the Land Rover, has been discharged.
North Yorkshire Police urged witnesses or anyone with video to get in touch.
