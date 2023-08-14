Northallerton: Night closure for main road to hospital
Motorists are being warned of an overnight road closure for two weeks in Northallerton.
The resurfacing work on Friarage Street aims to maintain the quality of a major route to the Friarage Hospital, North Yorkshire Council said.
People will still be able to access their properties and businesses while work is being carried out.
It will begin on 21 August and will take place between 19:00 and 00:00 BST on weekdays.
Work will span Friarage Street from its junction with the High Street to Stokesley Road, up to and including the mini roundabout leading into Bullamoor Road and East Road.
A diversion will be in place and signposted.
The council's executive member for highways and transport Keane Duncan said work was being carried out during the school holidays and outside of peak hours to minimise disruption.
"We recognise the importance of keeping this key route of a high standard as it is at the heart of the town and the main route to the hospital," he added.
