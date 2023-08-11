Northallerton: Decision deferred on 100% affordable homes scheme
Published
A decision on plans for an affordable housing scheme in a North Yorkshire town has been put back amid opposition.
Mulberry Homes Yorkshire wants to build 53 affordable homes off Ainderby Road in Northallerton.
Planning officers had recommended the application should be approved by councillors.
But at a meeting at Northallerton Civic Centre on Thursday, officers changed their recommendation to deferring a decision until next month.
In planning documents, Mulberry Homes said it wanted to provide a mix of housing types to help meet "a shortage of affordable homes within Northallerton".
However, North Yorkshire Council's Richmond constituency planning committee was told the applicant had now switched to 100% affordable housing, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"That clearly results in a material change to the assessment of the application," an officer told the meeting.
"There is an ongoing consultation period as a result of that change and our view on the matter is that should be allowed to run and we will then bring the matter back to you in September," he said.
There was also an outstanding consultation over the impact on the local road network, the officer added.
Stokesley councillor Bryn Griffiths said given that consultations were ongoing it would not be safe to reach a decision.
The council received 67 letters from residents objecting to the plans.
People raised concerns about "urban sprawl", the impact of extra housing on schools and health services, and fears about the amount of affordable housing proposed, according to the planning report.
