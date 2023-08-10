Hundreds of young soldiers graduate from Harrogate Army Foundation College
An Army graduation parade has marked the completion of intensive training for 450 soldiers in North Yorkshire.
The passing-out ceremony was held at Harrogate's Army Foundation College on Thursday morning.
The parade was watched by more than 3,000 guests including family and friends of the young graduates, as well as senior military officials.
Those passing out had spent between six months and a year finishing their basic training at the facility.
Bradley Ruddy, who was among those graduating, said: "It's a privilege. Everyone deserves a place on the square today. It's obviously an honour to get this status."
The college offers a mix of military training, personal development and education for 16 and 17-year-olds to prepare them for a career in the armed forces.
Maj Steve Robinson said: "This really is a showcase of their achievements and their absolute transition from the children who arrived here either six or 12 months ago to the soldiers who are ready to go on to their next phase of training."
The celebrations included a flypast by an RAF Tornado.
