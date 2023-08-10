York company to pay £23k over unofficial waste spreading
A business which produces frozen vegetables for supermarkets has agreed to pay more than £23,000 for spreading waste sludge without permission.
J E Hartley Ltd failed to apply to spread waste on its land over several years, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
It held a permit to spread waste but didn't apply for the required permission to do so each time.
No environmental harm had been detected from the firm's actions.
The company, of Roth Hill Lane, Thorganby, York, has agreed to enter an Enforcement Undertaking which enables companies and individuals to make amends for their actions without incurring court costs.
It will pay £23,640 to the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust and cover the EA's costs associated with the case.
Avoided fees
Records show the company had been spreading waste every year between 2013 and 2021, both before and after its permit was granted in 2016.
However, only four applications for spreading were made during this period, in which the agency decides if there is an agricultural benefit, before giving the go-ahead.
All were refused due to the need for additional information.
The EA said a fee of between £760 and and £1,718 is charged for each application, which the firm avoided.
It has given guarantees in future it will seek the necessary permissions to spread waste on its land.
Claire Barrow, area environment manager for North Yorkshire at the EA, said it was vital companies were aware of their obligations.
"In this case JE Hartley Limited recognised that they had failed to comply with their environmental permit and we deemed it appropriate to accept an Enforcement Undertaking offer, which ensured that all avoided application costs were donated to a project that will enhance, restore and protect England's natural environment."
