New home for Red Arrows jet at Coneygarth services

Red Arrows jet on show at Coneygarth servicesRob Exelby
The jet, which was bought for £90,000, is on display at Coneygarth services
By David McKenna
A jet flown by the world-famous Red Arrows aerobatic team has found a new home at a service station in North Yorkshire after being sold at auction.

The Hawk T1 jet was handed to the RAF in 1980 and was flown for 32 years, taking part in hundreds of displays.

The aircraft was later used as a "gate guard" at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire until the station closed last year.

It was bought for £90,000 after a "cheeky bid" from buyer Rob Exelby, whose company owns five service areas.

He said he first heard about the auction courtesy of one of his customers on social media and decided to view it as it was being stored nearby.

"After seeing the beauty of it in person and fully understanding the incredible history of the aircraft... I thought I would have a cheeky bid on the auction, albeit perhaps not really expecting to win it as I imagined a museum or avid collector would snap it up," he said.

Adrian S Pye/Geograph
The Hawk T1 jet was one of the first of its type delivered to the Royal Air Force in 1980

The aircraft has been installed at Coneygarth services, near RAF Leeming, which is close to where Mr Exelby grew up.

"I thought it would be great to have something there to honour the [station]," he said.

"It's a shame in a way that this Red Arrow XX306 will no longer call Lincolnshire and RAF Scampton its home but I really hope we can do it the justice it deserves in our beautiful little patch of North Yorkshire," he added.

Rob Exelby
Mr Exelby said it had already attracted a lot of interest

Mr Exelby said the paintwork had been professionally detailed and protected and some of the decals refreshed.

He joked that it was in "very good condition, considering it's seven years older then me" and said he planned to have the area landscaped so the public could see "this stunning aircraft up close in all its glory".

History of the Red Arrows

MOD
  • The RAF had several aerobatic display teams in the 1950s and 1960s but decided to disband them and form a single, full-time professional team
  • The name Red Arrows was chosen to combine the appeal and expertise of two earlier teams, the Black Arrows and the Red Pelicans
  • The team was founded in 1965 at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire

