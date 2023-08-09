Vandals attack historic Glaisdale Beggar's Bridge with power tool
- Published
An historic bridge in North Yorkshire has been vandalised with a power tool in what has been described as a "crude act of heritage crime".
The Grade II*-listed Beggar's Bridge, near Glaisdale, is thought to have been damaged at the end of July.
Letters or initials have been carved up to 1.5ins (3.8cm) deep across parts of the 17th Century stone parapet wall.
Conservation experts said they were uncertain if some or all of the stonework would need to be replaced.
Annabel Longfield-Reeve, heritage and conservation officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said the bridge, which crosses the Esk at the edge of Glaisdale, was "an irreplaceable historic asset".
"We're shocked someone, or a group of people, would commit such a crude act of heritage crime.
"We urge anyone with information that might be helpful to contact the police."
Beggar's Bridge
The bridge was built in 1619 by wealthy merchant Tom Ferris, who became Sheriff of Hull and later Mayor.
Legend has it that he was originally the son of a poor Egton farmer and loved Agnes Richardson, daughter of a squire who lived across the River Esk in Glaisdale.
He was rejected as a suitor and denounced as a beggar by the squire and decided to go to sea to seek his fortune.
However, he was prevented from saying goodbye to Agnes by floods making the river impassable.
According to the legend, after making his fortune, he returned to marry Agnes and built a bridge to help future lovers.
It is believed the damage was caused by an angle-grinder, Ms Longfield-Reeve said.
Experts would have to assess the damage, which was in a prominent position, to see if it could be removed or repaired without causing structural instability, she added.
"Although built in 1619, the bridge incorporates stonework from an earlier 14th Century crossing, so you can't just replace the stone like-for-like," she said.
Glaisdale parish councillor Roger Norris said the vandalism had shocked people living in the area.
"Beggar's Bridge is a national treasure that has survived for such a long time," he said.
"To think someone would carry a grinder there for the purpose of damaging it in this way is outrageous.
"This isn't children scratching stones, this is criminal vandalism."
The incident was reported to North Yorkshire Police and anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk