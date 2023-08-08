'Significant' Filey cliff collapse sparks Cleveland Way diversion

North York Moors National Park confirmed the cliff collapse on 8 AugustNorth York Moors National Park
About 200ft of cliff collapsed on the Cleveland Way in Filey, the national park authority said
By Victoria Scheer
BBC News

A section of a popular coastal walk in North Yorkshire has disappeared following a cliff collapse.

The landslip happened near the Blue Dolphin caravan park in Filey on the Cleveland Way, North York Moors National Park rangers said.

The national park authority, which manages the land, said it was a "significant collapse" which stretched around 200ft (60m) along the coastline.

The path of the Cleveland Way has had to be diverted inland as a result.

A spokesperson from the North York Moors National Park Authority said: "With the approval of Blue Dolphin, the path of the Cleveland Way National Trail has been rolled back by about 32ft (10m), which means there is a safe route for walkers."

North York Moors National Park
The path of the Cleveland Way has had to be diverted due to the collapse

