Multimillion-pound York Racecourse upgrade plans submitted
Plans to redevelop part of York Racecourse to create extra seating, bars, betting facilities and food stands have been submitted.
The £5m scheme would see the section south of the Knavesmire Stand upgraded.
Two new lawns under a high canopy would also be created and the 1913 Bustardthorpe Stand would be improved, site owners said.
Chief executive William Derby said the project would help ensure York remained "one of the world's best racecourses".
According to a planning application submitted to City of York Council, a single-storey extension behind the Bustardthorpe Stand would be replaced with a new building, upgrading the area's toilets and refurbishing the entrance.
The aim was to improve the area for visitors and staff rather than increasing attendance, a spokesperson for the racecourse said.
Mr Derby, who is also clerk of the course, said the York Race Committee had "a clear vision to ensure York remains one of the world's best racecourses".
"It has a track record of investing in the facilities, race programme and visitor experience," he added.
"This latest chapter aims to improve the facilities for racegoers in the Grandstand and Paddock area, following similar recent investments elsewhere."
The plans were "mindful of the Yorkshire weather" and therefore included a canopy over the new lawns, Mr Derby said.
If given the go-ahead it was hoped that the work would be completed in time for race days in 2024, he said.
