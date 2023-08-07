Scarborough Rotunda Museum to undergo repairs
Restoration work is to begin on a historic museum building close to the beach in Scarborough.
The tower of the Rotunda Museum, which is the Museum of Coastal Heritage and Geology, is undergoing repairs.
Built in 1829, it is one of the oldest purpose built museums in Britain still fulfilling its original role, according to Historic England.
Andrew Clay from the museum said it was a "once-in-a-generation opportunity " to safeguard the site for the future.
Mr Clay, chief executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries, said the work involved replacing some of the stonework on the façade of the rotunda where it has severely deteriorated.
The project, funded by Arts Council England's museum estate and development scheme, is expected to be complete by Christmas.
An open day will take place on 8 September where visitors can have a go at creating their own stonemason marks and see demonstrations by a heritage conservation specialist of the expert skills needed to complete the restoration work.
Adam Hickey, managing director of Pinnacle Conservation, said: "It's projects such as these that allow us to continue to develop a training scheme for the advancement of the building conservation craft to ensure these skills are retained for the future."
