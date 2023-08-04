Teenage motorcyclist killed in lamppost crash in York

The collision happened in Foxwood Lane, York, on 3 August

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a lamppost in York.

The crash happened at about 19:40 BST on Thursday in Foxwood Lane and involved a silver BMW motorcycle which had come off the road.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Foxwood Lane was closed overnight to allow emergency services to attend and for collision investigators to examine the scene.

The road reopened at about 06:00 BST, police said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force.

