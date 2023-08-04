Rishi Sunak: Five bailed after Greenpeace protest at PM's home
Five people arrested following an anti-fossil fuels protest at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.
Greenpeace activists unfurled "oil-black fabric" on the house in a North Yorkshire village on Thursday.
Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance.
A third man was also arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.
Rishi Sunak's office confirmed neither the prime minister nor his family were present at the time, as they are on holiday in the US.
North Yorkshire Police said the force had been made aware of the incident at Mr Sunak's constituency home at about 08:05 BST on Thursday.
Officers "contained the area" and no-one entered the building, a spokesperson said.
A large cordon was put in place and specialist police liaison officers were used to bring the protesters down from the roof of the property, they added.
Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: "There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident which has now been brought to a safe conclusion."
Mr Sunak purchased the house after becoming the MP for the rural Richmond constituency in 2015.
The Grade II listed property was built in 1826 and has extensive gardens.
In 2021, planning permission was granted for an annex with a swimming pool, gym and tennis court.
