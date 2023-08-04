Entirely affordable homes development in Northallerton set for approval
Plans to build 53 affordable homes in a North Yorkshire town have been recommended for approval, despite objections from residents.
Mulberry Homes Yorkshire wants to build a 100% affordable housing development off Ainderby Road in Northallerton.
But residents told the council they are concerned that the homes are not needed, may increase traffic and are not in keeping with the area.
Planning officers said the application should be approved by councillors.
The scheme would see family homes built on agricultural land behind houses in Romanby, in a "countryside location," according to a planning report.
Planning officers said the application is only being supported because all the homes are set to be classed as affordable.
The council has received 67 letters from residents objecting to the plans.
People raised concerns about "urban sprawl", the impact of extra housing on schools and health services, and fears about the amount of affordable housing proposed, according to the planning report.
But the planning team said the "development would help to address affordability issues in the housing market" and provides justification for the plans to be approved.
The plans also include eight one-bed affordable homes and the council said this would "help to meet the relatively high level of local need for this type" of home.
The application is expected to be decided at a North Yorkshire Council meeting on 10 August.
