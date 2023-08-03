Greenpeace protesters climb roof of Rishi Sunak's North Yorkshire home
Activists have climbed on the roof of the prime minister's home in his North Yorkshire constituency to protest at 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences.
Greenpeace said campaigners had unfurled "oil-black fabric" on one side of the house at Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton.
Mr Sunak's office confirmed neither he nor his family were present at the house at the time.
Police said officers were responding to "reports of protest activity".
Officers were "are at the scene and managing the situation", North Yorkshire Police added.
The BBC normally does not use handout photographs from campaign groups, but has made the exceptional decision to do so in this case to help audiences understand the serious security concerns raised.
One of the protesters, Philip Evans, told the BBC: "We're here to bring home to the prime minister the really serious consequences of a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea."
Mr Evans declined to say how the activists had gained access to the house.
Responding to the protest, a No 10 source said: "We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security, using the resources we have here at home so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy.
"We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs."
