Long Boi: £5.5k raised for statue of missing University of York duck
A statue of the duck who became a social media star is to be built at the University of York, after a fundraising campaign by students raised £5,500.
Long Boi, a Mallard/Indian Runner cross of unusual height, first appeared on campus in 2019 and famously featured on both BBC Radio 1 and US television.
The duck who stood 2ft 4in tall (70cm) has not been seen on campus since March, and is presumed dead.
The funds raised will be used to create a life-size memorial to Long Boi.
University of York Student Union president Pierrick Roger said Long Boi stood out for his above-average stature, and had gained a following on campus "because he looked a bit different - and that kind of works with students".
"It just shows that you can be a bit different and it's completely fine."
"He rose to fame quite quickly on the news and online, and I think people just got attached," Mr Roger explained.
The male duck, or drake, became famous after a post on Reddit incorrectly described him as "the tallest Mallard duck to have ever lived... [at] over 1m tall".
It was later confirmed he was, in fact, 2ft 4in - or 70cm - in height.
Unwanted pet
Long Boi is believed to have been an unwanted pet who was subsequently dumped at the lake on the University of York campus.
Following the duck's disappearance in March, Mr Roger said he had been "besieged by students and the wider community" with requests to preserve the memory of Long Boi, whom he previously described as an "international superstar".
He said initially a target of £1,000 for a bench in the duck's memory was suggested, with the option that if the amount was doubled "we'd build a memorial".
"The total raised is £5,500 - we've actually smashed it, I'm really happy," he told the BBC.
Mr Roger said a call would now go out to artists, requesting "a proper statue, on a plinth - and all of the money should go to that".
"Anything that's left over we'll be donating to mental health on campus and travel abroad schemes - so none of the money gets wasted," he added.
He said the memorial would be the exact height of the legendary duck "so people visiting campus can see Long Boi as he was".
"Ideally I would love bronze, but I know it's very expensive," he added.
"We've had a few people come by already, proposing ceramic or silver. I'm really happy with those suggestions as well, but bronze is the ideal."
Once the sculpture is completed, it will be placed alongside the open lakes by Derwent College where Long Boi previously lived, Mr Roger said.
