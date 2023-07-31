'Intrusive' holiday log cabins near Whitby refused
Plans for eight log cabin-style holiday chalets in the North York Moors national park have been refused due to their "intrusive" design.
The cabins were proposed at Sandfield House Farm Holiday Park between Whitby and Sandsend.
North Yorkshire Council said they would have had an "adverse impact on the character of the countryside".
The site was within "open countryside and undeveloped coastline... currently barely noticeable within public views".
The holiday park had initially sought permission for 10 "glamping pods" and 17 log-cabin holiday chalets at the site in Sandsend Road, but this was reduced to eight chalets.
Planning officers said the development raised "no technical concerns in relation to highway safety, noise or impact on amenity, and subject to conditions, would not harm ecological interests".
However, they said the "sole concerns relate to the intrusive nature of the development that would be harmful in the landscape of the open countryside and undeveloped coastline".
'Deserves to prosper'
More than a dozen letters of objection were received by the council, with concerns including the impact on the countryside, coastline and wildlife.
Four letters were also received in support of the scheme, with one stating that the development would allow the business "to grow and employ more local people" and stated that "a business willing to expand in time of recession and high cost-of-living deserves to prosper".
The BBC has invited the holiday park to comment.
