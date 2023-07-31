Appeal after horse killed in North Yorkshire crash
A horse has died following a serious collision which injured two people.
Emergency services were called to a crash between a Volkswagen Polo and a Peugeot 3.5T horse box on the A19 at Escrick on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said the Volkswagen was travelling south just before 15:00 BST and collided with the horsebox, which was travelling north.
A force spokesperson appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
"Sadly, the horse died as a result of the collision and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Leeds General Infirmary, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries," they added.
The force said it wanted to speak to "anyone that saw either the white Peugeot horse box or dark coloured VW Polo or has dash cam footage of either vehicle".
