'Urgent' appeal to find missing York 12-year-old girls
- Published
Police have said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of two 12-year-old girls who have gone missing from York.
Lacie and Chelsea were last seen at 12:00 BST on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers asked anyone who might have seen them, or who had information about their whereabouts, to contact the force urgently.
Any immediate sightings should be reported using 999, police added.
Lacie, who has long brown hair, was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black leggings, officers said.
Chelsea, who has curly ginger hair, was last seen wearing a yellow crop-top, a black jacket and black leggings with white stripes down the sides, they added.
