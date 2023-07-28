Scarborough flooding turns roads into rivers after heavy rain
- Published
Homes were flooded and drivers became stranded as roads turned into rivers after heavy rain in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a "large volume of weather-related incidents" following downpours on Thursday.
Footage showed water gushing out of a drain and down the street in Eastborough in the town centre.
Fire crews were called to flooded properties and buses were diverted after roads were blocked.
Bus operator East Yorkshire said heavy rain "all afternoon" had left routes "impassable".
Day three of the County Championship clash between Yorkshire and Durham at Scarborough's North Marine Road Ground was abandoned for the day at 14:10 BST.
'Strain'
BBC Yorkshire Climate Correspondent Paul Hudson said the deluges were caused by a convergence line - a band of cloud which could cause heavy showers in a localised area - between Fylindgales and Bridlington.
Police in Scarborough closed some roads and urged motorists not to attempt to drive through floodwater.
"There are a number of broken down vehicles as a result of taking on water driving through floods, this is adding to the strain on the emergency services," the force said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to flooding at a commercial property in Belgrave Crescent and two flats in Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road.
In Whitby, a man was injured by rocks which fell from "very wet cliff tops," HM Coastguard said.
