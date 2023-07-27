Police appeal after man assaulted at Scarborough N-Dubz gig
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at an N-Dubz show in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, 29, was attacked at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 20 July.
The force said he suffered minor injuries during the incident in the white block seating area of the venue.
A spokesperson said the suspect is described as a white man, aged in their late 20s to early 30s, who may have been accompanied by a woman.
The attack is reported to have happened during the interval between the warmup and the main act.
