Thornton-le-Dale parish council row 'worse than Jackie Weaver'
- Published
A parish council has suspended all activities after a row about its future sparked a raft of resignations.
Two years after Jackie Weaver and Handforth Parish Council made headlines, footage of an ill-tempered meeting in Thornton-le-Dale has led to similar social media interest.
On 18 July councillors clashed over a poll on whether to scrap the council and by Tuesday three had resigned.
County councillor Janet Sanderson called it "far worse" than Handforth.
During the 18 July meeting the result of a non-binding poll over whether to dissolve the council and elect new members was announced, with 180 votes in favour and 64 against.
However, the meeting was aborted after eight minutes when an angry exchange over whether the vote should be honoured resulted in a mass walk-out.
It led to one member of the public telling the councillors they were being "ridiculous" and asking "why can't you all get along?"
On Tuesday, when the council met again, the clerk began the meeting by saying three councillors had resigned and two others were not present and immediately called the meeting to a close.
A statement on the council's website says: "Until Further Notice - Due to the Parish Council being inquorate; there will be no further meetings of the Council; All activities will be stopped,which includes grass cutting and burials in the Cemetery, until further advice is sought."
Ms Weaver became an internet star on social media after a recording of a Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting in 2021 that spiralled into chaos went viral.
Sandra Bell, the former chair of Thornton-le-Dale parish council said she believed the village was being undermined by personal animosities.
"It is a very, very small minority who are unfortunately getting an awful lot of voice at the moment and that is a terrific shame," she said.
"It's a pity for the village because it is a lovely place to live."
North Yorkshire county councillor Janet Sanderson, who represents Thornton-le-Dale, said she had introduced filming of the meetings in the hope it would improve participants' behaviour.
"I really thought 'how can we try to control this and make them realise this is not suitable language for somebody of an elected position?'
"I think this is far worse than Jackie Weaver to be honest. It's a small minority of village life."
A statement issued by the chair of the parish council, Marguerite Markham, said councillors felt that although recording of meetings was "legitimate" it had been "performed in a [manner] to intimidate and harass".
She said: "Councillors give their time freely to serve the community and do not deserve to be treated in this way.
"I am concerned and saddened to report that the current situation is affecting the healthy of some councillors and that is not right."
Ms Markham urged residents to "come and talk to the council before going to the press or using social media to criticise the council".
She said she wanted it to be a "watershed moment where, from this point in time, the difficulties that have been experienced are put in the past and Thornton le Dale parish council can be left to serve the community".
