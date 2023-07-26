Man who ran drugs line to Scarborough is jailed
- Published
A man who supplied Class A drugs between Huddersfield and Scarborough has been sentenced to almost six years in jail.
Dakari Brown, 22, from West Yorkshire, directed dealers 'cuckooed' with drug users in the resort, police said.
Det Con Darrel Temple said Class A drugs "wreck" lives and communities.
At Leeds Crown Court, Brown, of Low Westwood Lane, Linthwaite, Huddersfield, admitted supplying cocaine and supplying crack cocaine.
He was sentenced to 69 months' imprisonment.
Det Con Temple said police were "relentless in our pursuit of offenders such as Dakari Brown who think they can operate with impunity across policing borders and into our neighbourhoods".
He said: "As we have repeatedly demonstrated, we're watching their every move and waiting for the right time to pounce.
"We're taking the fight to drug dealers and doing all we can to drive drug-related crime out of our area."
Police identified Brown's 'Mitch' line in February, which offered heroin and crack cocaine for sale in Scarborough daily by sending bulk messages to local drug users.
He was arrested in March at his home address where evidence linking him to the operation was found.
