Doors open at National Railway Museum's first new gallery in decade
The first new exhibition gallery for more than a decade is due to open later at the National Railway Museum in York.
It has taken five years to create the exhibition, called Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery, at the attraction.
The interactive displays are aimed at children aged seven to 14 and are housed in an ex-workshop where famous locomotives were once maintained.
Museum director Judith McNicol said the gallery was "a real asset for visitors and the city".
"We want to ensure children have great fun while developing a spark of interest in engineering that will contribute towards tackling the UK's shortage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics skills," she said.
The gallery, expected to open its doors for the first time on Thursday, features a new artwork by artist Steve Messam.
The brightly coloured inflatable sculpture, called Mass, dominates the centre of the gallery.
Mr Messam said: "Art is about experimenting and pushing the boundaries and engineering is all about finding solutions, so it feels appropriate that it is to be part of Wonderlab."
