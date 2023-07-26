Goathland pub made famous by Heartbeat TV show up for sale
A pub which served as the local watering hole in popular TV drama Heartbeat has been put up for sale.
The Goathland Hotel, near Whitby, was used as the Aidensfield Arms in the series, which ran from 1992 to 2010.
After nearly 40 years, the owners are to retire with the business available for £175,000, said an estate agent.
Heartbeat, a police drama set in 1960s North Yorkshire, featured actors including Derek Fowlds, Nick Berry and Tricia Penrose.
The business has been run by the same family for the past four decades, according to property marketing agent Barry Crux.
Mr Crux said: "It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire this highly successful business, with the long-standing association with Heartbeat."
Filming took place inside the bar of the actual Goathland Hotel for the first four years of the show before a replica of the interior was built, according to the owners of the pub.
The real pub continued to be used for all exterior shots.
Set in the 1960s, Heartbeat was based on the books of Peter Walker, who wrote under the pen name Nicholas Rhea.
The series drew millions of viewers in its Sunday night TV slot.
Goathland was also used as a filming location in the first Harry Potter film with the village's station serving as Hogsmeade Station, where the Hogwarts Express ends its journey from platform nine and three quarters at Kings Cross.
