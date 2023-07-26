Harewood Bridge on busy Leeds-Harrogate A61 route closes for four weeks
- Published
A Grade II-listed bridge on a busy traffic route linking Harrogate and Leeds is due to close on Wednesday for four weeks for "essential maintenance".
Harewood Bridge, on the A61, is expected to remain closed until 24 August while repairs are carried out.
The work had been scheduled to coincide with the school holidays to minimise disruption, officials said.
Motorists have been urged to follow the signed diversion which has been put in place for the duration.
During the closure, which is to allow for waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repairs, pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge.
Local businesses in the vicinity of the bridge, which crosses the River Wharfe, will also remain open during the closure, according to officials.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "Harewood Bridge is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people each day and therefore to close it requires careful planning.
"By carrying out the repair works during the school summer holidays, we can hopefully limit the disruption.
"The works are essential for the long-term maintenance of this vital crossing between Harrogate and Leeds," she added.
