Tan Hill Inn: Attempted murder charge after attack at landmark pub
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at Britain's highest pub, police said.
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries to his arm at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, at around 22:40 BST on Friday.
Officers said a 46-year-old man had been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at York Magistrates' Court later on Monday.
The man was also charged with causing actual bodily harm and battery, North Yorkshire Police said.
A woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and has been released on police bail while officers make further inquiries.
The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said a number of people were at the pub at the time of the attack and they have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.