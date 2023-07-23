Malton woman run over by own car after handbrake mistake
A woman who forgot to put her car handbrake on broke her leg after the vehicle rolled back causing her to fall underneath it.
Firefighters were called to the incident in Malton, North Yorkshire, at about 12:15 BST on Saturday.
The crew used spreaders to raise the car and free her leg from beneath a wheel.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the woman was taken to hospital with a leg and a hip injury.
The woman had "exited her car without putting the handbrake on", it added.
