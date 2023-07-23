Catterick: Fundraiser for cancer patient who lost 'everything' in blaze
A cancer patient whose dog died in a fire says he has lost "absolutely everything".
Brett Ward's home in Colburn, North Yorkshire, was gutted by the blaze.
Mr Ward 47, who was diagnosed with Lymphoma five months ago, said his dog, a 13-year-old Patterdale called Lady, was his "best friend".
Shortly after the fire Mr Ward's friend set up an online fundraiser, which has so far reached more than £600 towards its £1,000 target.
Mr Ward, who is currently undergoing a fourth round of chemotherapy, said the fire had also destroyed the only photos he had of his late parents.
"Me and my friend were going mad saying 'where's the dog, where's the dog' and by the time we went back in and got her she'd died of smoke inhalation," he said.
"I loved Lady. She was my best friend, she was with me every day - she even knew I had cancer - she was looking at me for that long, she told me."
"I just miss her so much, I really do."
Mr Ward's friend, Anne Marie McKee, who set up the fundraiser, said: "Bret's flat is completely damaged, also taking the very last pictures of his deceased parents whom Bret adored.
"Bret now needs to start from scratch again."
Mr Ward said: "Hopefully I'll get a bit of money, so if i do get a new place I can buy stuff for it, because as it stands now I've got nothing."
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it attended the scene of the incident on 7 July and was looking into the cause.
