Warning to avoid 'extremely dangerous' Scarborough hotel
- Published
A hotel which was gutted by a fire is "structurally unstable" and "extremely dangerous", a council has said.
People are being urged to stay away from the derelict Marine Residence Hotel on Belmont Road in Scarborough and the surrounding site.
Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze in the seaside town on 16 July.
North Yorkshire Council said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, because the building was "unsafe to enter".
Head of Resilience and Emergencies, Matt Robinson, said: "We urge people to stay away from the building and surrounding site, which are extremely dangerous.
"With school holidays approaching, we ask parents to stress the importance of this message to their children."
The local authority said the building had been fenced off, with some road closures put in place.
Mr Robinson said police would patrol the building's perimeter and has urged anyone who sees people "trespassing within the cordoned site", to call 999 immediately.
He added: "Meanwhile we are working to trace the owner of the building through all means available to us with a view to seeking a plan of action to make the building safe as soon as possible."
