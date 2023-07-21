Selby and Ainsty: 'I've heard far worse than Baby of the House'
- Published
Selby and Ainsty's new Labour MP Keir Mather joked he had "heard far worse" when asked how he felt about becoming "the Baby of the House".
The 25-year-old will become the youngest MP in the Commons after overturning a 20,137 majority in the North Yorkshire constituency.
Labour have said Mr Mather was born in Hull and grew up near Selby.
Speaking after his by-election win, Mr Mather said he "understood the enormity of what has just happened".
He said: "The people of Selby and Ainsty have sent a clear message. For too long, Conservatives up here and in Westminster have failed us, and today that changes.
"Over the past few months, speaking to hundreds of people on the doorstep, I've encountered so much hardship. Hardship made worse by 13 years of negligence and complacency from the Conservatives."
Speaking after the results were announced at Selby Leisure Centre, Mr Mather said: "As a young person in politics, I really hope to be a representative for the power that young people have to make a difference."
Asked if he could fully understand voters' concerns at the age of 25, he said: "Well, I'm a taxpayer too, I feel the pressures like anyone else."
Mr Mather said his first priority would be setting up support centres in the area for people to get expert help with issues including mortgage payments and energy bills, as the cost-of-living crisis was the number one issue on the doorstep throughout the campaign.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.