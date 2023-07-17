Man, 18, sentenced over indecent images of children
A man who made and distributed hundreds of indecent images of children has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution.
Devices owned by Dylan Paul Ansell, 18, contained photos of children as young as three, York Crown Court heard.
Ansell, formerly from Harrogate but now living in Ely, admitted ten offences relating to the images and one of stalking a victim via social media.
He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
North Yorkshire Police said Ansell gave no comment when first interviewed about the content found on devices which were seized from his address on 20 August 2021, when he was just 16.
However he later pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs of children, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing extreme pornography and one count of possession of a prohibited image as well as the stalking charge.
'No remorse'
A police spokesperson said Ansell had hundreds of images of children aged between three and 17-years-old.
Speaking after sentencing Det Con Sullivan said Ansell "manipulated photos of children that he knew without their knowledge for sexualised purposes" and was "actively involved in an online network that created and shared indecent images of children".
"His actions have caused significant distress to his victims, including one of whom he repeatedly stalked using false social media accounts," he said.
"In addition to this he has shown blatant disregard to the bail conditions that were put in place, by repeatedly attempting to contact the victim, causing additional stress and anxiety. He has shown absolutely no remorse for this."
Ansell was sentenced on Friday and also issued a 10-year sexual harm order and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.
