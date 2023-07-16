Warning after man posing as police officer in Alford handcuffs boy
- Published
A man posing as a police officer handcuffed a child before being disturbed by the boy's mother and running off.
The youngster and another boy, both understood to be of primary school age, were outside a shop in Alford, Lincolnshire, when he approached them.
He fled when the boy's mother came out of the shop, police said.
Lincolnshire Police said the incident was being treated "extremely seriously".
It happened on Hamilton Road at 17:20 BST on Thursday,
The man is described as having ginger hair, aged about 50 and was wearing a hi-vis jacket.
It has prompted a warning letter to parents and students from the head teacher at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar.
Glenn Thompson said he wanted "the entire community to be aware and vigilant" and issued advice to parents and pupils.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or any CCTV footage of someone matching this description to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.