Shed fire near Boroughbridge kills 32,000 chickens
Tens of thousands of chickens have been killed in a shed fire at commercial premises in North Yorkshire.
Crews were called to the site, in Upper Dunsforth near Boroughbridge, just after 15:35 BST on Friday.
Station manager Tony Walker said more than 32,000 chickens had died and significant damage had been caused to the building.
An investigation has been started to work out how the blaze began, the fire service said.
