Shed fire near Boroughbridge kills 32,000 chickens

The scene of the fireTony Walker
The fire was in a shed measuring about 250ft by 50m, the fire service said

Tens of thousands of chickens have been killed in a shed fire at commercial premises in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to the site, in Upper Dunsforth near Boroughbridge, just after 15:35 BST on Friday.

Station manager Tony Walker said more than 32,000 chickens had died and significant damage had been caused to the building.

An investigation has been started to work out how the blaze began, the fire service said.

Tony Walker
Crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate were called to the scene

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.