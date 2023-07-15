People unaccounted for after fire at Keighley takeaway spreads to flats
- Published
A major fire has broken out at a takeaway with a number of people "unaccounted for".
Dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze which spread to flats above the takeaway in Keighley, West Yorkshire, after it started just before 11:00 BST.
Residents living in the flats have been evacuated but the fire service said some people were still unaccounted for.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while the emergency services are at the scene.
