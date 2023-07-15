Police motorbike rider seriously hurt in crash in Skipton
A police motorbike rider has been seriously hurt in a crash during a riding course in North Yorkshire.
The officer, in his 50s and from Greater Manchester Police, came off his motorcycle on Carelton Road in Skipton at about 09:10 BST on Thursday.
He was approaching the village of Carleton and was travelling with two other marked police motorcyclists when the crash happened.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses or any dashcam footage.
The force has requested any footage of the crash itself or of the three police motorcycles travelling through Lancashire to Colne and on towards Carleton, between 08:30 and 09:10 BST.
The force said it was also keen to trace the driver of a small silver hatchback car understood to have been heading in the opposite direction moments before the collision.
