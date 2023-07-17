Man admits manslaughter over fatal Scarborough assault
A man has admitted killing a 59-year-old man who died after he was attacked in Scarborough.
Peter Houghton, from Hull, died in hospital from his injures after being assaulted on Newborough on 17 September 2022.
Scott Antony Connell, 35, from Scarborough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court for sentencing on 12 September.
