York council aims to scrap blue badge parking ban by end of year
- Published
A reversal of a ban on blue badge parking in York city centre could be in place by the end of the year.
The ban was introduced in 2021 to make way for bollards designed to deter hostile vehicle attacks.
However, when Labour took control of City of York Council in May, it pledged to reverse the decision.
Councillor Peter Kilbane said: "We are definitely working towards making sure we've got some form of access for residents, certainly this year."
Mr Kilbane, who is the council's deputy leader and is also in charge of transport, added he did not "want to give false hope", but insisted the ban would be removed "sooner rather than later".
He repeated the issue was "a top priority", comments he first made in May, and said "we are cracking on with it".
The ban was introduced by the former ruling Liberal Democrat and Green coalition, and prompted an outcry from disability campaigners, who were supported by York-born actress Dame Judi Dench.
Mr Kilbane said in the first instance the council wanted to "get that access back to around about where it was pre-ban".
"Overall I think we can improve access in the city centre longer term, but that needs to be part of an overall city-wide plan," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.