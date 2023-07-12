York gets emergency "grab bags" in case of terrorist attack
Emergency "grab bags" have been installed around York's city centre for use in the event of a terrorist attack.
City of York Council said the bags contain "information and equipment that will aid the early response" before emergency services arrive at the scene.
The bags can be accessed by designated staff at five venues in the city.
North Yorkshire Police described the move as a "precautionary measure", adding: "The public should be reassured and not alarmed by this initiative."
The bags, funded by Safer York Partnership, are located at:
- McDonald's, Blake Street
- Marks & Spencer, The Pavement
- Yates York, Church Lane
- Popworld, Hudson Street
- York Stadium Leisure Complex, Monks Cross
The local authority said the scheme followed other initiatives including anti-terror barriers, distributing first aid trauma kits and offering counter-terror awareness training for businesses.
"Guidance has been given to management and staff explaining how to store the bags securely and use their contents," the council added.
Supt Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Although there is no specific threat to York and North Yorkshire, the current UK threat level remains at substantial meaning an attack is likely."I thank members of the public for their continued support, and I would urge them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour."
Councillor Michael Pavlovic, the council's executive member for safer communities and community cohesion, said: "We hope these grab bags will never be needed but, if they are, we're ready to make an immediate response and I'm proud that the council is supporting this."
