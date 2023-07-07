Sam Diatta: No criminal charges over York jewellery shop death
Four men arrested in connection with the death of a man after an incident at a York jewellers will not face criminal charges, police said.
Sam Diatta, 39, died in hospital as result of heart disease and the effects of being restrained, an inquest heard.
Two of the men were in the shop and two were passing by when the incident started on 26 July 2022, police said.
The men "have been released from the investigation" after evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.
North Yorkshire Police said its Major Investigation Team had conducted "a significant and very complex investigation to prove, or disprove, any individual, or collective criminal responsibilities relating to the death of Samuel".
The force added: "This has been complex for a variety of reasons, including the fact that specialist medical evidence and expert opinion was required."
It said Mr Diatta's family had been informed of the decision and was being supported by officers.
Speaking after the incident at the Mappin and Webb jewellery store in Coney Street, North Yorkshire Police said Mr Diatta had become involved in an "altercation" with security staff and was "restrained on the floor" by a member of staff and three members of the public.
Opening an inquest into his death in January, coroner Jonathan Leach said it appeared Mr Diatta died from hypertensive heart disease and after being restrained.
A police report will be passed to the coroner and a full inquest will take place at a later date.
