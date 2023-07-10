North York Moors expands all-terrain mobility scooter scheme
- Published
A national park has increased the availability of all-terrain mobility scooters to visitors.
The North York Moors National Park Authority said the addition of Keldy Forest meant off-road scooters were now available for hire at five locations.
The scooters, known as trampers, are already in place at Dalby Forest, Cropton, Sutton Bank and Ravenscar.
Officials said the move was part of a project to improve access to the park's trails and beauty spots.
The scooters can cope with steep slopes and rough terrain and are part of the North York Moors Accessibility project, led by VisitEngland.
Users of the scooter network include Evie, 17, from Kirkbymoorside, who said it allowed her to join her family on routes she would not otherwise be able to manage.
"We've always been an outdoorsy family and walking with the dogs in the countryside was something I did daily," she said.
"The fact that I can still get out on a tramper and spend time in the woods, or see the view from Sutton Bank, is so lovely," she added.
The vehicles can be used for an annual £10 membership, with training provided.
Tourism businesses, including accommodation and activity providers, have also been involved in the accessibility project, working to develop their offer for those with additional requirements.
Catriona McLees, from the park authority, said: "The work with VisitEngland on the accessibility project has been extremely valuable for both ourselves and each of the businesses involved.
"It has truly galvanised commitments to be ambitious and progressive when it comes to access for all," she added.