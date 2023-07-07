Bagby Airfield: Man dies after plane crashes near Yorkshire airstrip
A man in his 20s was killed when the aircraft he was in crashed close to an airfield in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called at 19:45 BST on Thursday to reports that a light aircraft had crashed into a field near Bagby Airfield in Hambleton.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had died in the crash and said it was not believed anyone else was onboard the plane.
An investigation is under way and police asked people to avoid the area.
A team of investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) arrived at the site this morning to begin their work.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and one specialist appliance were deployed from Thirsk, Northallerton and Ripon.
They left the scene shortly after 22:00 BST.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said crews were called to a "small aircraft crash in the Bagby area" on Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for the AAIB said they had "launched an investigation into a fatal accident involving a twin engine light aircraft which occurred yesterday near Bagby Airfield, Thirsk, Yorkshire".
